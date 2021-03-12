Policemen in Rudny town get anti-COVID vaccine

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Policemen in the town of Rudny are getting vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Starting from March 1, 2021 Kazakhstan has rolled out voluntary vaccination of police officers against the coronavirus infection. In accordance with the resolution of the Ministry of Healthcare, healthcare workers and workers of the law-enforcement agencies are the first in line to be inoculated.

Police officers across Kazakhstan has been working round the clock since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It is believed that the vaccination can protect them from getting infected.

Head of the police headquarters of Rudny Alim Bazhikbayev got his first shot of the anti-COVID vaccine today. In his words, he had no doubts whether to get inoculated or not.

«It is important to protect police officers and their families amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Vaccination will help us get back to normal life without any restrictions in the nearest future. It is the first and most important step towards defeating the coronavirus pandemic,» he told Kazinform correspondent.