    13:03, 14 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Policy of industrialization to be continued - Tokayev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The policy of industrialization has proved to be effective in Kazakhstan and it will be continued, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during his working trip to Kyzylorda region, the Akorda's Twitter account informs.

    "It is crucial to create new drivers of economic growth in the region. Sustainable growth of people's welfare is possible only on the basis of strong economy.
    The policy of industrialization has proved to be effective and will be continued," said President Tokayev while meeting with the public of Kyzylorda region.



    In his words, it is necessary to complete the construction of glass-manufacturing plant in the region. To this end, the President instructed Baiterek Holding together with the regional authorities to put the plant into service and produce Kazakhstani glass.

    Earlier it was reported that the Head of State is in Kyzylorda region for a working trip.

