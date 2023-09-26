Polish experts, business circles support reforms carried out in Kazakhstan

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Poland jointly with the Association of “Poland-East” Cooperation organised a round table dedicated to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State-of-the-Nation Address “Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan”, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Polish experts and entrepreneurs, including representatives of the Polish-Kazakh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, “My Kazakhstan” Association, Polish-Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, A. Mickiewicz University, the Law University in Zielona Góra and others took part in the event.

In his speech Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland Alim Kirabayev informed the participants in detail about the key directions of the Address, economic and social objectives set by the Head of State.

Chairman of the Polish-Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, former Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Poland Janusz Piechocinski, noting the pragmatic and large-scale nature of the Address, outlined the great potential for bilateral cooperation in such areas as processing industry, geological exploration, agriculture, banking and logistics. The activation of Polish and European IT companies in the Kazakhstan’s market seems important.

Janusz Piechocinski emphasized the high authority of Kazakhstan in the world arena, mentioning the busy schedule of bilateral and multilateral events with the participation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the margins of the UNGA, including the meeting in the format of C5 + 1, held on 20 September.

Professor of Political Science at the Siedlce University A. Malkiewicz, pointing out the complex geopolitical situation in the world, positively assessed Kazakhstan’s efforts in the development of transport infrastructure.

Head of the Department of Legal Sciences at the University in Zielona Góra Professor of Constitutional Law A. Bishtyga, making detailed analysis of the legal aspects of the Address, emphasised the progressive nature of the democratic development of our country, which confirms the submission of the issue of the construction of the nuclear power plant to a national referendum.

Chairman of the Polish-Kazakh Chamber of Commerce and Industry P. Guzowski stressed the importance of the development of interaction between representatives of small and medium-sized businesses of the two countries.

Scientific and innovative aspects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland were presented by doctoral student of Poznan University A. Urazbayeva, undergoing a scientific internship in Poland within the framework of the presidential programme of the Republic of Kazakhstan “500 scientists”.

Polish participants of the event, having highly appreciated the priorities of the new economic model of Kazakhstan, expressed support for the course of reforms carried out in our country. The participants of the round table agreed that the Republic has all the necessary potential to realise the objectives outlined in the President’s Address.

Following the results of the event, an agreement was reached with a number of Polish companies to develop promising projects in these sectors of the economy.

As part of the meeting, the participants were given brochures of the President’s Address published in Polish.