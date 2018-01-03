Polish investor to build kindergartens in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Astana, a Polish investor will build four kindergartens, Kazinform cites the media center of the Astana city administration.

"As of today, we have signed public-private partnership contracts for six kindergartens. An investor from Poland will construct 4 kindergartens," the report said.



The media representatives did not specify the project value and construction terms.

The Astana city administration is now implementing over 100 projects related to the public-private partnership. In particular, the video surveillance project is the first PPP project in Kazakhstan in teh sphere of IT and security.

Besides, "Astana Taxi" single taxi service within the PPP scheme started operating. It is aimed at increasing the number of legal road carriers.