    16:43, 09 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Polish mayor dies in fall from Sardinian hotel window

    Фото: news.italy24.press
    ROME. KAZINFORM The 44-year-old mayor of a Polish municipality is dead after falling from the fourth floor of a hotel in the Sardinian city of Cagliari overnight, ANSA reports.

    The mayor, who had not been named at the time of writing, was in Italy for a series of institutional meetings, sources said.

    The fall from the Due Colonne hotel in the centre of the city took place at around 2am.

    Police are investigating but foul play is not suspected, the sources said.

    It is possible that he fell after losing his balance while sitting on a window ledge.


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
