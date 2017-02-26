EN
    13:59, 26 February 2017 | GMT +6

    ‘Polish monster’ eager to fight Golovkin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Polish boxer Maciej Sulęcki (23-0, 8 KOs) still hopes to fight Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs), Sports.kz reports.

    Sulęcki posted a collage of his and Golovkin's photos on Twitter naming it "Polish monster vs GGG".

    Earlier Sulęcki already mentioned that he wanted to fight against GGG. He added it is unlikely the fight will take place this year as Golovkin plans fight Saúl Canelo Álvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) in September. Sulecki aslo said that for some time he plans to fight in junior middleweight.

