Polish parliamentary delegation to visit Belarus 2-4 August

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A Polish parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Marshal of the Sejm Ryszard Terlecki will visit Belarus on 2-4 August, BelTA learned from the press service of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

The Polish MPs are set to meet with the Speakers of both chambers of the Belarusian Parliament Vladimir Andreichenko and Mikhail Myasnikovich (2 August), Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alena Kupchyna (3 August), to hold talks in the Baranovichi District Executive Committee and the Brest Oblast Executive Committee (4 August).

Among other things, the Polish MPs will visit FEZ Brest, Sts Simeon and Helen Church, the National History Museum of Belarus, and the Wankowicz House-Museum, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.