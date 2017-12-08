Polish PM resigns from post

WARSAW. KAZINFORM Polish Prime Minister, Beata Szydlo handed in her resignation from the post to the political committee of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS), Xinhua reports.

The resignation was accepted, PiS spokesperson, Beata Mazurek, informed during a press conference held on Thursday evening.

According to Mazurek, the Committee has proposed the candidacy of Mateusz Morawiecki, to-date deputy PM and finance minister as the new prime minister. Szydlo should perform "an important" function in the Polish government, she added.

Beata Szydlo has been serving as the prime minister of Poland following the 2015 parliamentary election won by PiS.