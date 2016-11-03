Polish scientist presents ‘green’ technologies of XXI in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of Ertys Invest - 2016 international investment forum Professor Andrzej Chmielewski has visited Aksu power station of Eurasian Energy Corporation SJC, Kazinform reports.

The excursion for the professor was arranged by the power station personnel. Andrzej Chmielewski conducts ecological research. Some of his inventions were used in construction of large pollution control facilities as a basis. In his book "Monitoring, control and effect of air pollution" Doctor Chmielewski highlighted several aspects of emissions. In his last publications he touches the topics of pollutant emissions by energy enterprises. In his interview to Kazinform he shared his impressions of the Aksu station.

- "This is a very big station. They have made the first step towards upgrade but there is challenge of waste gas treatment which needs a solution. They use the system of the 1980s which is last century. We discussed removal of sulphur and nitrogen, very noxious pollutants, from gas. It is good that your power stations have started thinking about environmental protection. We do have similar problems in Poland too because we burn a lot of coal in our power stations.

- Our power stations use Alstom filters which are 99% effective, as energy specialists say.

- -No, these filters trap only ash, soot and very little gas - 10-20%. You need chemical methods of treatment. You need to add wet filter socks too. You need to trap the microparticles in the smog. They are very harmful. I am going to present the technology of gas purification in the forum."

In the session held within Еrtys Invest-2016 forum the Polish professor proposed that slag treatment enterprises should be created right in the stations to process industrial waste into agricultural fertilizers, like they do in Poland. "I have come to Kazakhstan because we have similar problems in Poland. The fuel used by Polish power stations is coal. Same is in Kazakhstan. This will last for about 50 years more. Unfortunately use of coal creates a large amount of harmful emissions".

According to the Polish professor state-of-the-art technology should be introduced. Poland has already upgraded treatment facilities of many heating power stations. The scientist proposed Pavlodar the technology of the future which will decrease air pollution.