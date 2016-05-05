Polish Senate Chairman interested in experience of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Republic of Poland Stanisław Karczewski thanked Kazakhstanis for warm and kind attitude to the Poles living in our country. He said it today at a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Eraly Tugzhanov, Kazinform reports.

Tugzhanov told the foreign guests about the activity of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and noted that the Poles are the most active members of the Assembly. Kazakhstan is a homeland for 32 000 Poles now, who reside primarily in Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to such approach to various ethnic groups. I would like to thank you again for your attitude to the Polish people, who live in Kazakhstan, for your open hearts,” said Karczewski.

Tugzhanov added also that on 31 May Kazakhstan will mark the 80th anniversary of deportation of the Poles to Kazakhstan