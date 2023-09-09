Political Horoscope: What do the stars have in store for newly appointed ministers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The new political season was filled with new personnel replacements and appointments. New ministers joined the Kazakh Government. Kazakhstanis are interested in how they will prove themselves as ministers, what initiatives they will put forward and what they will implement. The Kazinform correspondent met with well-known astrologer, psychotherapist and psychologist Yerlan Mukashev to find out what do the stars say about the newly appointed ministers.

There are Scorpio, Gemini, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Aries, Virgo, Leo and two Cancer persons among the new members of the Kazakh Cabinet.

Kazakh Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov born on October 24, 1968 – Scorpio.

Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov born on June 12, 1966 – Gemini.

Labor and Social Protection Minister Svetlana Zhakupova born on January 16, 1968 – Capricorn.

Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva born on July 4, 1974 – Cancer.

Industry and Construction Minister Kanat Sharlapayev born on July 9, 1981 – Cancer.

Trade Industry Minister Arman Shakkaliyev born on December 1, 1977 – Sagittarius.

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov born on March 31, 1967 – Aries.

Tourism and Sport Minister Yermek Marzhikpayev born on August 29, 1969 – Virgo.

Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev born on August 11, 1961 – Leo.

Scorpios who have Mercury in Libra are tend to be more diplomatic. They are incredibly hardworking, goal-driven and are always striving for justice. Kazakh Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov can be described as an optimistic and striving for justice natural-born leader with abilities to resist outside pressure. He must be an effective leader thanks to his leadership skills.

Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov is a Gemini Sun Aries Moon. The Gemini Sun Aries Moon persons are highly communicative, mobile and impulsive at the same time and prone to change moods.

Labor and Social Protection Minister Svetlana Zhakupova born on January 16, 1968 is a Capricorn Sun Cancer Moon with Aquarius rising. People born with Sun in Capricorn, Moon in Cancer are very sensitive and caring. This combination also creates leadership skills. The minister is quite a compassionate person. She can well manage workflows, and is open to novelty and innovations.

The astrologer highlighted the strong leadership skills and potential of Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva.

Industry and Construction Minister Kanat Sharlapayev is a Cancer Sun who has Mercury in Gemini. He is quick-witted, highly communicative and interested in latest technologies. His efforts are likely to yield positive results. The minister is expected to succeed as an effective project manager.

Trade Industry Minister Arman Shakkaliyev is a Sagittarius Sun with Mercury in Capricorn. Sagittarius leaders are enthusiastic and optimistic. The minister can be described as a good economist. He is expected to show better performance and move further on.

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov born on March 31, 1967 is of Aries signs. Aries tend to be stubborn, persistent and goal-oriented. He a good organizer and executive manager.

Tourism and Sport Minister Yermek Marzhikpayev, a Virgo native, is diplomatic and highly communicative. He also can be a good executive manager.

As for the Ecology and Natural Resources he is a Leo person. He loves being the centre of attention. As a Fire sign he is strong and energetic, impatient and promotes self-love. Leos want to be recognized for the work they do.

Each sign of the Zodiac is individual. Each has its strengths and weaknesses. In addition, they are closely interrelated.

Everything in the universe is cyclical. There is no need to rely just on horoscope, make plans, and to get disappointed. No conclusion should be made on horoscopes since it’s the people who make the final decisions.