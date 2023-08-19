Political horoscope: What Zodiac signs say about governors of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Last week an article by Kazinform correspondent about what is written in the stars for members of the Kazakh government aroused particular interest. This week Kazinform News Agency offers its readers the political horoscope of heads of the regions of Kazakhstan.

There are two Aries, five Taureans, one Cancer, one Leo, one Gemini, four Virgoans, one Libra, two Scorpios, two Sagittarians and one Pisces among the governors and mayors of Kazakhstan. There is neither Capricorn nor Aquarius among them both ruled by slow-moving Saturn, the planet of longevity and achievements. Notably we are living in the quite interesting period, we are transitioning from the Age of Capricorns into the Age of Aquarius, says professional astrologer Irina Abdraimova. Capricorns are known as custodians of traditions and guardians of law, while Aquarius individuals are innovators and generators and are known for their free-spirited nature and independent ideas. In the age of Aquarius, it is necessary to encourage people, motivate and come to an agreement instead of forcing someone work hard. While the whole world lives according to the rules of Capricorns of strict hierocracy and structure let’s get an insight into the current executives.

Mayor of Kazakh capital Zhenis Kassymbek born on May 7, 1975 – Taurean.

Mayor of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev born on May 21, 1970 – Taurean.

Mayor of the city of Shymkent Murat Aitenov born on October 30, 1981 – Scorpio.

Governor of Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev born on August 29, 1969 – Virgo.

Governor of Aktobe region Yeraly Tugzhanov born on May 3, 1963 – Taurean.

Governor of Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev born on February 24 24, 1976 – Pisces.

Governor of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov born on July 29, 1979 – Leo.

Governor of West Kazakhstan region Nariman Turegaliyev born on July 19, 1964 – Cancer.

Governor of Zhambyl region born on March 31, 1967 – Aries.

Governor of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev born on September 2, 1975 – Virgo.

Governor of Kostanay region Kumar Aksakalov born on August 24, 1965 – Virgo.

Governor of Kyzylorda region Nurlybek Nalibayevg born on October 13, 1976 – Libra.

Governor of Mangistau region Nurlan Nogayev born on July 30, 1967 – Leo.

Governor of Pavlodar region Assain Baikhanov born on December 6, 1978 – Sagittarius.

Governor of North Kazakhstan region Aidarbek Saparov born on June 12, 1966 – Gemini.

Governor of East Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev born on May 2, 1965 – Taurean.

Governor of Turkistan region Darkhan Satybaldy born on March 26, 1974 – Aries.

Governor of Abai region Nurlan Urankhayev born on May 4, 1965 – Taurean.

Governor of Zhetysu region Beibit Isabayev born on December 4, 1962 – Sagittarius.

Governor of Ulytau region Berik Abdygaliuly born on September 18, 1971 – Virgo.

Taurus and Scorpio signs fall upon the axis of money, and if Taurus skillfully raises money and multiplies own funds keeping on deposits, then Scorpio willingly makes other people's money work, invest it and take risks. It is noteworthy that the mayors of the three megacities share these Zodiac signs.

Mayor serves as the chief executive of a certain territory, which means they are also business executives. These traits match best Aries. Though those born under this Zodiac sign do not like to be controlled. Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio are most likely to make good mayors.

Mayors must be hardworking, persistent, and patient. Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn and Aquarius possess such traits. They see the goal and see no obstacles. The most patient signs are Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo and Scorpio. If they were promised a promotion, they will step aside and wait quietly and patiently for their finest hour. They don't get angry easily. They are determined, patient, good and fair managers, says Irina Abdraimova.

However, Aries impulsive by nature, can easily lose control of their emotions in critical situations. Taurus, on the contrary, prone to react slowly may not be able to cope with emergencies. Taurus has its own rhythm and pace. Taurus individual knows what they want or does not want and refuses to settle for anything less. Virgo sign gives special attention to details, but goes too far into details without noticing the extent of the problem. They are able to get own business under control, but large projects strategic management is not the Virgo’s strong hold. Virgo faces difficulties in effective long-term planning.

Scorpio is one of the controversial signs and has a bad reputation among other Zodiac signs. They perfectly hide their feelings, intentions and plans. They full of powerful emotional reactions and working together with Scorpio is like sitting on a powder keg. And although many consider Scorpio as the most vindictive of all the Zodiac signs, in fact, Capricorns are vengeful, they methodically plan a revenge and may wait years to get revenge. Fortunately, there is no such a sign among the 20 governors and mayors of Kazakhstan.

As Earth signs are practical, stable and grounded, then Gemini, ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, does not like being tied down to a routine, so they do not like daily meetings and reports, but they are looking for good communication. They are good mediators, negotiators and traders. At the same time, Gemini are not great at keeping secrets. Another Air sign - Libra - born diplomats and strategists. They are compassionate and empathetic. They always consider thoughts, feelings, and wishes of another person. They are indecisive and often hesitate in making important decisions.

Among the Water signs, Cancer tends to be patriotic. Ruled by the Moon, Cancer is often happiest at home. Such people do not like moving and long business trips and try to build a career in their homeland. Often they do not like to speak in public, avoid excessive communication.

Cancer is a very gentle, emotional and sensitive sign. If Cancer native is rude, he will easily quit his job by submitting a resignation letter. Good managers should be stress-proof and enduring. Therefore, it is unlikely that Cancer sign can make a good governor, the astrologer says.

Pisces is the twelfth and final astrological sign in the Zodiac. They are considered less materialistic than other signs. Pisces needs motivators from among the family members or close friends who are ready to support their unrealizable projects and unrealistic dreams. There are few Pisces and Aquarius in the country’s tope leadership. They prefer to have the freedom and do not strive for power. Pisces can steer the ship when the time of peace, unity, goodness, and a single religion comes, says the astrologer.

Noteworthy, governors of the two most difficult regions of the country are Fire signs. There are many Leos among the country’s politicians. Political game is a big diplomacy and Leos are ambitious. They like lots of praise.

Perhaps the most enduring Fire signs are Sagittarius. However, unlike Virgos, Sagittarians overlook details, their actions can be loud, but superficial and their assignments can be vague. Sometimes they find it difficult to explain simple things and set time limits due to over-scaling both their ideas and problems.

Irina Abdraimova believes that each sign of the Zodiac is individual. Each has its strengths and weaknesses. In addition, they are closely interrelated.

Everything in the universe is cyclical. There is no need to rely just on horoscope, make plans, and to get disappointed. Time chooses its leaders.