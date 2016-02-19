EN
    17:00, 19 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Political parties running for Majilis seats collected over KZT 519M

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 519 million has been collected by electoral funds of six political parties participating in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, according to Chairman of the Central Election Campaign (CEC) Kuandyk Turgankulov.

    "All expenditures of the candidates running for Majilis seats will be covered from the electoral funds," Mr. Turgankulov said at a press briefing on Friday.
    In his words, so far the electoral funds have collected KZT 519,132.
    "All agitation campaigns should be carried out at the expense of these funds," Mr. Turgankulov added.

