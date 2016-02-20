Political parties started their pre-election agitation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The political parties of Kazakhstan have started their pre-election agitation today, February 20.

Yesterday, the country’s Central Election Commission announced preliminary results – 6 political parties with 234 candidates had been registered for the electionы. 187 of them are men and 47 are women.

“187 of the candidates (79.9%) are men and 47 (or 20.1%) are women. 233 candidates hold higher education certificates. Every forth candidate is an engineer and every fifth is an economist or a lawyer. 67 candidates or 28.6% are the employees of non-public organizations or enterprises. 47 candidates or 20.1% are the deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of the 5th convocation,” CEC Chairman Kuandyk Turgankulov explained.

He added also that the average age of the registered candidates is 52. The youngest of them is 26.

The pre-election agitation will last till 24:00 of 18 March 2016.