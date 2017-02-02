Political reform and Third Modernization inextricably linked to each other - expert

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Redistribution of functions between the branches of powers in Kazakhstan and Third Modernization are inextricably linked to each other, according to Urban Rusnák , Secretary General of Energy Charter.

"The constitutional reform was designed at the right time and it conforms to the international practice and the experience gained by Kazakhstan in 25 years of independence," Rusnák said.



In his opinion, at the initial stage of its formation, Kazakhstan needed a strong vertical presidential power structure.



"To my mind, in a particular period of time a country needs concentration of power which could operatively respond to the challenges. However, it is evident that the world changes and new challenges arise," Urban Rusnák says.



He added that "as a result of this constitutional reform, Kazakhstan will get new ideas, which will originate from different branches of power and the country will continue its dynamic development."



Urban Rusnák is confident that the redistribution of powers and the Presidential Address to the Nation are inextricably linked to each other.

"In order to implement the Third Modernization of Kazakhstan, we need both a desire and right tools. Therefore, I see a combination of the constitutional reform and the third wave of modernization. The first one gives instruments and mechanisms of management for the second - for modernization," Rusnák stressed.

Commenting on the Presidential Address, Mr. Rusnák said that the document meets the requirements of time.



"Time changes and a responsible leader of a country and a governmental official must think ahead. With the consideration of the First and Second Waves of Modernization in the country, today it is high time for the third Modernization," he added.



The expert pointed out the fourth priority of the President's Address - improvement of human capital quality. "People should become a cornerstone of the new modernization," he noted.