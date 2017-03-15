Political reform corresponds to interests of people - Indonesian expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Political reform in Kazakhstan is aimed at the needs and interests of the people, said Deputy Chairman of the Commission of the VIII House of Representatives of the Parliament of the Republic of Indonesia Deding Isaac, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The implementation of constitutional reforms and priorities for Kazakhstan's modernization, outlined in the Address, are a clear signal of a very wise and noble leadership aimed at transforming Kazakhstan's democratization" he said.

"We often see and observe the processes of reforms and democratization in various countries that are not controlled by governments and are not peaceful and consistent. And Indonesia can serve as an example with its 1998 revolution when democratic reforms were made by forces outside of the state system, which led to violation of constitutional rights and various social costs for the people. Therefore, I highly appreciate the reforms aimed at the democratization of the country and the changes to the Constitution, initiated by President Nazarbayev", he added.

According to him, the political reform in Kazakhstan is aimed at the needs and interests of the people.

"This is right since it is the people who own the sovereignty of the state, without any support or approval from the people, no reforms will be positive. Thus, the reform processes should always be guided by the principle of democracy", concluded Mr. Isaac concluded.