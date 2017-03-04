Political reform: President not to be able to object Constitutional Council decisions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan will not be able to object decisions of the Constitutional Council. This was reported yesterday by the head of the Executive Office Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In order to strengthen constitutional review the draft law excludes the right for President to object decisions of the Constitutional Council", Mr. Dzhaksybekov said during a joint session of the Parliament Chambers.

According to him, it was also proposed to introduce requirements in paragraph 5 of Article 86, according to which, President will be able to terminate powers of maslikhats early, after consultations with PM and Chairmen of the Chambers.

"The order of appointment or election and dismissal of akims, with the exception of akims of the regions, as well as of Astana and Almaty, was proposed to be defined by a law, and not by an act of a Head of State, as it was before" - said Adilbek Dzhaksybekov.