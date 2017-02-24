Political reform: Public discussion to finish this week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A meeting of the working group on redistribution of powers took place in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Akorda press service.

Nation-wide discussion of the draft Law "On introducing amendments and addenda to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan" finishes this week.

During the meeting the members of the working group noted the high level of public interest to the constitutional reform initiated by the Head of State. It is reported that the group received about three thousand proposals concerning both the constitutional powers of the President, as well as powers established by the laws of the country.

The working group members summarize and carefully consider all proposals received with involvement of domestic and foreign experts and relevant state authorities.

Following the discussion a draft law will be finalized and presented to the Head of State.