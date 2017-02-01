Political reform to change system of public administration in Kazakhstan, view

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Political expert and Chairman of the public association "Integration and development" Aram Safaryan shared his thoughts on the changes that are taking place in the system of public administration of Kazakhstan with Kazinform correspondent.

"The reform is based on five institutional reforms that the President of Kazakhstan put forward earlier. The President will cede some of his powers to the Parliament and the Government. It was President Nursultan Nazarbayev who initiated that idea. It is a well-considered decision that will change the system of public of administration," the political expert pointed out.



"This reform fully conforms to the standards of the western model of development. And by implementing it Kazakhstan will obtain a progressive model of political system," Safaryan added.



In his words, the changes that are taking place in Kazakhstan pursue one goal to join the club of the world's 30 most developed countries.



"I would like to wish the brotherly nation of Kazakhstan new success, impressive achievements and big changes," the political expert added.