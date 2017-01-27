Political reform to facilitate effective implementation of government responsibilities

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev initiative to cede some of his powers to the Parliament and the Government was discussed at the session of the regional branch of the Nur Otan Party in Karaganda on Friday.

Attending the session were deputies of local maslikhats, representatives of primary party organizations, non-governmental organizations, businessmen, researchers and youth, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the branch.



"The key idea behind the initiative is the decentralization of power in the country. The presidential power was exactly what Kazakhstan needed to shape its sovereignty and economy for years. But in the long-term what we need is the redistribution of power between the branches of the government," political expert and research associate of the Karaganda Economic University Yesset Yessengarayev said at the session.



Representatives of the non-governmental organizations believe that the proposed political reform will facilitate effective implementation of government responsibilities.



"The President of the country makes the implementation of the Kazakhstan-2050 Development Strategy the cornerstone of the state policy. A number of laws were passed to this end. The reforms in terms of redistribution of powers are needed for effective control over the implementation of the Strategy and effective use of budgetary funds. Giving more functions to the Parliament and more responsibility to the Government is exactly what the country needs! This is a huge step towards the development of democratic society," Nurkeldy Omarkhanov, head of the regional office of the Zhassyl yel youth labor unions, added.



Participants of the session predominately supported and approved President Nazarbayev's initiative.