    20:24, 30 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Political reform will increase efficiency of governance - expert

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chief editor of Sayasat.org Bauyrzhan Tolegenov shared his opinion about redistribution of powers between proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "If we compare it with previous political reforms, the latest program is the most courageous, even at the declarative level. Beacons - specific proposals for transferring some the president's functions. The background is an important remark about the need to "unconditional assurances of immutability of the constitutional order", said Tolegenov.

    Bauyrzhan Tolegenov highlighted several important points. "First of all, sanctity of Independence enshrined as a constitutional norm. From the point of view of state interests this, in my opinion, one of the most important aspects of the proposed amendments. Secondly, in fact a division of governance on strategic and operational levels was proposed and it should increase responsibility, of executive power primarily. This functions division should enhance the effectiveness of governance", - he said.

     

    President of Kazakhstan Politics Political Reform Government Top Story
