Political reforms to bring Kazakhstan to a new way of democratic development - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Political reforms in Kazakhstan will bring the country to a new way of democratic development, according to Gustavo Gutiérrez, an Argentinian businessman, founder of the Kazakh Cultural Centre in the city of Rosario.

“The Kazakh Cultural Centre in Argentina welcomes the political reforms announced by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. We believe that the implementation of the package of constitutional reforms regarding redistribution of power will bring Kazakhstan to a new way of democratic development,” Gustavo Gutiérrez says.