EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:52, 12 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Political reforms to bring Kazakhstan to a new way of democratic development - expert

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Political reforms in Kazakhstan will bring the country to a new way of democratic development, according to Gustavo Gutiérrez, an Argentinian businessman, founder of the Kazakh Cultural Centre in the city of Rosario.

    “The Kazakh Cultural Centre in Argentina welcomes the political reforms announced by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. We believe that the implementation of the package of constitutional reforms regarding redistribution of power will bring Kazakhstan to a new way of democratic development,” Gustavo Gutiérrez says.

    Tags:
    Political Reform Commentaries Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!