    11:34, 19 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Poll open in Iran's presidential elections

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Polls open in Iran for presidential and city council elections. 

    With official announcement of Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli, polls open in Iran for presidential and city council elections. Iranians, in addition to electing the president, will vote for the candidates of City and Village Councils, too. The Iranian nation will choose among 4 candidates, Seyed Mostafa Mir Salim, Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi, Seyed Mostafa Hashemitaba and the incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, Kazinform has learned from MEHR News Agency . 

    Leader casts his vote

    Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei cast his ballots in both elections in early minutes of elections.
    President Rouhani casts his vote

    Iranian incumbent President and presidential candidate Hassan Rouhani attended the Hosseinieh Ershad and cast his ballot on early hours of elections.

    First official attends elections

    Mohammad Reza Aref, a moderate reformist who leads the Hope faction in Parliament, attended Jamaran Hosseinieh and voted for his candidate.

