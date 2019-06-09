Polling station in Tashkent opens

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The polling station at the Kazakh Embassy in Uzbekistan has started its work in Tashkent at 07:00 by the local time, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan's diplomats, members of the election district held a solemn opening ceremony.



Besides, polling stations situated in Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan also proceeded to vote in the snap presidential election of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.