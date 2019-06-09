EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:17, 09 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Polling station in Tashkent opens

    None
    None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The polling station at the Kazakh Embassy in Uzbekistan has started its work in Tashkent at 07:00 by the local time, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan's diplomats, members of the election district held a solemn opening ceremony.null

    Besides, polling stations situated in Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan also proceeded to vote in the snap presidential election of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.null null null

    Tags:
    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!