Polling station opens doors at Kazakh Embassy in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - A polling station №241 opened its doors at the Kazakh Embassy in Brussels at 7:00 am local time, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Citizens of Kazakhstan residing or visiting Belgium and Luxembourg can vote for the next President of the country.



According to the Embassy, some 200 voters are expected to vote at the polling station.



Voters can cast their votes until 20:00 pm local time (00:00 Nur-Sultan time). The results of voting will be sent to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan via air mail.



