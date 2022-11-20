EN
    12:12, 20 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Polling stations in Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya start their work

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis staying in Turkey may cast their votes at the polling locations in Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reports.

    Earlier the polling stations opened their doors in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Omsk, Bishkek, Delhi, Tashkent, Ashgabat, Islamabad, Dushanbe, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Yerevan, Baku, Astrakhan, Tbilisi, Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Kazan.

    The presidential election started countrywide, as well as at 68 election districts in 53 countries overseas.


    Photo: t.me/pressmfakz

    2022 Presidential Election Elections
