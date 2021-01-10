EN
    14:08, 10 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Polling stations open in Turkey

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Polling stations for Kazakhstan nationals opened its doors in Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya, Kazinform reports.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh student studying in South Korea Adelina Alpamys was the first to vote in the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats in Kazakhstan. The polling stations at the Kazakh Embassy in Japan and South Korea were the first to open their doors. Election districts number 261 in Tokyo and 258 in Seoul opened at 07:00 a.m. local time.


