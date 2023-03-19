EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:38, 19 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Polling stations start working in Tashkent, Ashgabat, Islamabad and Dushanbe

    None
    Photo: t.me/pressmfakz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Polling stations have been opened in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Ashgabat (Turkmenistan), Islamabad (Pakistan) and Dushanbe (Tajikistan), the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

    12,032,550 nationals of Kazakhstan are eligible to vote in the current parliamentary elections.

    77 polling stations have been organized in foreign missions of Kazakhstan in 62 countries.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Elections in Kazakhstan Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!