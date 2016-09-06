EN
    11:56, 06 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Pollution particles 'get into brain'

    LONDON. KAZINFORM Tiny particles of pollution have been discovered inside samples of brain tissue, according to new research.

    Suspected of toxicity, the particles of iron oxide could conceivably contribute to diseases like Alzheimer's - though evidence for this is lacking.

    The finding - described as "dreadfully shocking" by the researchers - raises a host of new questions about the health risks of air pollution.

    Many studies have focused on the impact of dirty air on the lungs and heart.

    Now this new research provides the first evidence that minute particles of what is called magnetite, which can be derived from pollution, can find their way into the brain.

    Earlier this year the World Health Organisation warned that air pollution was leading to as many as three million premature deaths every year.

    Read more at BBC

