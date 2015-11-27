EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:31, 27 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Poltoranin in the finals of individual race in Finland

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rukatunturi (Finland) has held the first stage of the Men's individual classic-style race qualification, according to Sports.kz.

    Norwegian Paul Golberg showed the best result. His compatriots Sondre Turvoll Fossli and Martin Johnsrud Sundby took the second and third places respectively. Kazakhstan's Alexey Poltoranin was 28th. Other representatives of our country were Denis Volotka - 62d, Nikolay Chebotko - 76th, and Yerdos Akhmadiyev - 105th.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!