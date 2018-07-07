Pompeo in 2nd day of denuclearization talks in N. Korea

SEOUL/WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met again with a senior North Korean official in Pyongyang on Saturday, the second day of his trip there meant to discuss the communist nation's concrete denuclearization steps.

Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, started the talks, saying the two sides had a "very serious discussion on very important matters yesterday," according to Reuters, apparently based on a pool report, Yonhap reports.

Pompeo agreed, "We did have a good set of conversations yesterday" and added he's looking forward to continued dialogue.

But they pointed out that they have things to "clarify," suggesting no major deal yet.

The secretary reminded the North's official, known as a right-hand man of leader Kim Jong-un, of President Donald Trump's talk of a "brighter future for North Korea" in case of its complete denuclearization as agreed in the Singapore summit on June 12.

