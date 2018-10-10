Pontifical Council of Vatican awarded with prize For Contribution to Interreligious Dialogue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has awarded the Pontifical Council of Vatican with the Prize For Contribution to Interreligious Dialogue, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The President awarded the Prize at the opening ceremony of the Congress.

"We are grateful to the Holy See for a big support of our forum. I would like to hand in this prize in your presence. Besides, a number of religious leaders will be presented later state awards and medals by Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev," said he addressing the pariticipants.

This year the Congress of the World and Traditional Religions celebrates its 15th anniversary.



The event brought together the representatives of more than 82 countries, delegations from 46 states including well-known politicians, religious leaders of Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, Taoism, Zoroastrism as well as the representatives of international, religious and public organizations, such as the UN Alliance of Civilizations, OSCE, UNESCO, the League of Arab States etc.



Two plenary sessions and four breakout sessions will be held during the 6th Congress. The themes of the sessions will be as following: "Manifesto. The world in the 21st century" as a Concept of Global Security", "Religions in the Changing Geopolitics: New Opportunities for Mankind's Consolidation", "Religion and Globalization: Challenges and Responses", "Religious Leaders and Political Figures in Overcoming Extremism and Terrorism."