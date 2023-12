Poor road conditions keep roads closed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Roads remain closed in Kostanay, Karaganda, Aktobe and Akmola regions, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reads.

Some sections of the Karabutak-Denisovka-Rudny-Kostanay, Aktobe region-Rudny, Kostanay-Auliekol-Surgan, Kostanay region-Akmola region, Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk, Karaganda region-Akmola region, Kostanay region-North Kazakhstan highways are closed down due snow, blizzard and poor visibility.