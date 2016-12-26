EN
    10:37, 26 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Pop icon George Michael dies

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM British singer George Michael, has died at the age of 53. It is reported that Michael has "passed away peacefully at home" in England, Kazinform has learnt from BBC

    George Michael's publicist has confirmed the singer's death in a statement released late on Christmas Day.

    53-year-old George Michael became famous in the 80's as a member of Wham! And later he and continued his career as a solo performer.

    UK Police say the singer's death is unexplained, however there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Michael's death.

