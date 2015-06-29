Pop-opera sensation Il Divo to perform in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For the first time ever, pop-opera phenomenon Il Divo will perform in Astana on the eve of the Capital's Day, Kazinform has learnt from afishaday.kz.

Founded by Simon Cowell in early 2000s, the pop-opera band merges pop with opera and classical music to bring out the best of both worlds. In Astana, members of the pop operatic quartet Urs Bühler, Sébastien Izambard, Carlos Marín and David Miller will perform the classic interpretations of such well-known pop hits as Hero, Unbreak My Heart, All By Myself and many more. Their appearance in the Kazakh capital is sure to be a memorable evening. The group has sold over 26 (!) million CDs globally. Tickets for the concert at the Kazakhstan Concert Hall on July 5 are now on sale.