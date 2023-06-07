Pope admitted to hospital for surgery

ROME. KAZINFORM - Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday after his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square, Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni, ANSA reports.

Bruni added that the Argentine pontiff would have «a laparotomy and abdominal wall plastic surgery with prosthesis under general anaesthesia» later on Wednesday and that his stay in hospital would last for several days.

He said that the operation was needed because of a «incarcerated laparocele hernia that is causing recurrent, painful and worsening subocclusive syndromes».

The leader of the Catholic Church spent three days in the hospital from March 29 to April 1 following a respiratory infection and had a check-up there on Tuesday.