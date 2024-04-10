Pope asks for prayers for those affected by flooding in Kazakhstan

During his General Audience, Pope Francis requests prayers for those affected by massive flooding in Kazakhstan, which has impacted many regions of the Central Asian country and forced thousands of people to evacuate, Kazinform News Agency cites vaticannews.va.

"I wish to convey to the people of Kazakhstan my spiritual closeness at this time," Pope Francis stressed during his Wednesday General Audience, as he recalled the massive flooding that has affected numerous regions of the country, which he visited in September 2022.

"I invite everyone to pray for all who are suffering the effects of this natural disaster," he said.