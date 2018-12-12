Pope Francis and Elizabeth II extend Kazakhstan Independence Day greetings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan is receiving telegrams and letters on the occasion of the national holiday - Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Heads of other countries sent telegrams and letters of greetings on the occasion of Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan addressed to Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, on behalf of his country and on his own behalf, extended his greetings on the 27th Anniversary of Independence to the people of Kazakhstan. In his telegram, he said that the visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Washington, D.C. in January of this year gave a new momentum to the promotion and strengthening of the relations developed between the two countries over the years.

He also stressed that under Nursultan Nazarbayev's leadership, Kazakhstan has become a leader in the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and a supporter of a peaceful world. The U.S. President wished his Kazakh counterpart and the people of Kazakhstan success and well-being in the upcoming year.

The Queen of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth II, extending her greetings on the upcoming Independence Day to Nursultan Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan, wished everyone well-being and happiness.



In their telegrams of greetings, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud wished prosperity and further development to the people of Kazakhstan, and also expressed interest in further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in all areas.



Pope Francis also extended his greetings on the occasion of Independence Day to Nursultan Nazarbayev. He wished peace and prosperity to all the people of Kazakhstan.



King Mohammed VI of Morocco, in his telegram, highly appreciating the existing relations between Kazakhstan and Morocco, expressed intention to continue working to strengthen cooperation for the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

Independence Day greetings and wishes of well-being to Nursultan Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan were also sent by the President of the Council of State and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel.



President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said in his letter: "Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has made significant progress in the strengthening of statehood, the growth in the people's prosperity, and the enhancement of the country's global stature. It is gratifying to mention the high level of Turkmen-Kazakh relations, which vividly reflects the productive cooperation and close interaction between our countries in the widest range of areas.".