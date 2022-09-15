Pope Francis awards Dimash Kudaibergen with commemorative medal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pope Francis awarded world-famous Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen with a commemorative medal. The singer shared this joyful news on his Instagram account, Kazinform reports.

«Thanks to Pope Francis for the award. It's a huge honor for us,» he posted.

Recall that Pope Francis arrived in Kazakhstan on September 13 for an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Head of State greeted the Pontiff at the capital's a irport. Together they held a meeting with the civil community and diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan. On September 14, Pope Francis participated in the opening of the VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders and held a Holy Mass in the Kazakh capital which was attended by more than 7,000 people.





