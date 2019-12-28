Pope Francis extends condolences to Kazakhstan over victims of Almaty plane crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin sent a telegram of condolences to Kazakhstan on behalf of Pope of Francis, in connection with the Bek Air passenger jet crash near Almaty, Kazinform reports citing Vatican News newspaper.

«Having learned with sadness of the recent plane crash in Almaty, His Holiness Pope Francis sends his condolences to all those affected by this tragedy.

He prays especially for the eternal repose of the deceased and for the healing of those injured. Upon all, especially those involved in the rescue and recovery efforts, His Holiness invokes the strength and peace of Almighty God,» the telegram reads.