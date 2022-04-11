Pope Francis set to visit Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Pope Francis via videoconference, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, they discussed the prospects for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Vatican, as well as issues of promoting interfaith harmony and interreligious dialogue.

Special emphasis was made on the agenda of the upcoming the 7th World Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to be held in the coming September in the capital of Kazakhstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that this event is of great importance for Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev spoke about the Kazakh model of interfaith harmony and unity. He also informed the Head of the Catholic Church about the implementation of large-scale political and economic reforms in the country.

The Pope Francis expressed gratitude to the President for the opportunity to meet and confirmed his official visit to Kazakhstan, as well as participation in the 7th World Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. He noted that he is optimistic with the upcoming visit and participation in the forum.

«I look forward to this important event from the point of promoting interreligious dialogue, and for the theme of unity to bring countries, which is much needed for the world today,» the Head of the Catholic Church said.

The Pontiff stressed the exceptional importance of achieving unity and harmony in the world in the current difficult geopolitical situation.

«We see how diverse and united your country is. This is a basis for stability. We are happy that in Kazakhstan you understand that. You can count on my support, and I appreciate your efforts,» the Pope stated.

In turn, President Tokayev affirmed Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to further developing cooperation with the Holy See in the sphere of spiritual harmony and mutual respect.