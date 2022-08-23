Pope Francis to hold Holy Mass in Expo 2017 grounds in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pope Francis will hold a Holy Mass in the EXPO International Exhibition Center territory. Admission will be free for all attendees, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Official spokesperson of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Nazym Zhangazinova says, that the event will be held on September 14, at 04:45pm at Mangilik El, entrance B1 (EXPO International Exhibition Center territory) on a square in front of the Nur Alem pavilion, next to the stele.

«People are invited to the Holy Mass regardless of their religious or confessional affiliation. Rules of conduct and other detailed information on how to get to the Mass is available on the official website of the Kazakhstan Catholic Church,» Nazym Zhangazinova noted.

«Kazakhstani believers of the Catholic Church should notify the priest of their or nearest parish about their desire to attend the Holy Mass with Pope Francis. Addresses and telephone numbers will be added to the website of the Catholic Church of Kazakhstan,» she added.

Online registration will be opened on kassir.kz website beginning from September 1.

The program of the visit’s first day features a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as a formal speech addressing the diplomatic corps accredited in the country and the civil society.

On the second day of the visit, the head of the Roman Catholic Church is expected to participate in the opening and plenary session of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and to hold several meetings with other religious leaders.

On the visit’s final day, he plans to attend the closing ceremony of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions with the adoption of its final declaration, and to meet with clergymen, nuns and seminarians of the Roman Catholic Church from Kazakhstan and neighboring countries.













