Popko of Kazakhstan advances to semifinal of singles tennis tournament in Argentina

Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan reached the semifinal of the ATP Challenger Buenos Aires 2, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani defeated Argentinian Andrea Collarini, ranked 236th in the world, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinal of the meeting. The match lasted for one hour and 56 minutes.

In the match, Popko hit five aces, made three double faults, as well as won five points and three games in a row.

The Kazakhstani now occupies 358th spot in the ATP singles ranking.