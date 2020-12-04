EN
    10:59, 04 December 2020

    Popko reaches next round of ATP Challenger Tour Tournament in Brazil

    CAMPINAS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko outplayed Brazilian Joao Menezes in the second round of Campeonato Internacional de Tenis – part of the ATP Challenger Tour, taking place in Campinas, Brazil, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Dmitry Popko eliminated Brazilian Joao Menezes in two sets 6:2, 7:5. The Kazakhstani is to face Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán in the next round.


