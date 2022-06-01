EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:27, 01 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Popko-Shevchenko upset at Poznan Open

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko paired with Alexander Shevchenko of Russia were eliminated in the Men’s Doubles opener at the ATP’s Poznan Open in Poland, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh-Russian duo lost to the 4th-seeded Czech tandem Marek Gengel and Adam Pavlasek in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

    During the match Popko and Shevchenko made five double faults and hit only one ace.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Popko had been upset by French Hugo Grenier in three sets 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 in the opening round of the tournament.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!