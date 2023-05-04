EN
    09:26, 04 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Popko wins at the start of Orange Park Florida tournament

    None
    Photo: qazsporttv.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko (ranked 407th by ATP) successfully started the Orange Park Florida tournament in the U.S. after defeating Dominican player Peter Bertran (ranked 658th), Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Popko faced Bertran in round of 32 and won him in three sets with the score 6:1, 1:6, 6:1.

    In round of 16, Popko will play vs Isaiah Strod (ranked 1046th) from the U.S.

    The prize fund of the tournament is 15,000 US dollars.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
