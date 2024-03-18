Kazakhstan's Popko wins his 5th title in 2024

27-year-old Dmitry Popko (276th in the ATP ranking) claimed his fifth title this year after winning the M25 Feira de Santana Tournament in Brazil, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.

In the final, Popko defeated American player Harrison Adams (ranked 771st) in two sets - 6:4, 6:4.

Earlier, during the tournament, Popko beat Brazilian tennis players Paulo Andre Saraiva dos Santos (956th) - 6:2, 6:2, Joao Vitor Goncalves Ceolin (1410th) - 6:2, 7:5 and Igor Jimenez (732nd) - 7:6, 6:7, 7:6, as well as German player Louis Wessels (383rd) - 6:1, 7:5.