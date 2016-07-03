EN
    11:24, 03 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Popular cake maker to give master class in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A well-known Russian cake maker Renat Agzamov will give a master class for 350 colleagues in Astana today. The master class will be held at the Palace of Independence.

    According to Mr. Agzamov, the program of the master class is quite interesting: "I will tell my colleagues about the tricks of cake making, including technologies that we use to achieve such fantastic results."

    And the results are truly fantastic. Agzamov's Instagram account is filled with photos of unbelievable cakes.



