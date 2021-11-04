EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:50, 04 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Population of mono-cities has halved – President of Kazakhstan

    EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the decline in the number of people residing in mono-cities at a meeting on the development of mono-cities taking place in the city of Ekibastuz, Kazinform has learnt from the Twitter account of Akorda.

    «Mono-cities share a common feature of out-flow of population to regional centers and other cities. Since 1999 the population in mono-cities has halved from 3 to 1.5 million people, with economically active people, in particular the youth, especially migrating,» said Tokayev.

    The President also pointed to the distressing state of the engineering infrastructure in mono-cities.


