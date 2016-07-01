Poroshenko congratulates Nazarbayev on Kazakhstan's membership in UNSC in 2017-2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has congratulated his Kazakhstani counterpart President Nursultan Nazarbayev on election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2017-2018 during a telephone conversation today.

According to the Akorda's press service, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Ukraine discussed the pressing issues and prospects of bilateral cooperation, having agreed to hold the session of the Kazakhstani-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation this year.



Poroshenko extended invitation to the Kazakh President to visit Ukraine with a state visit.



They also exchanged views on the current situation in southeastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian President asked Nursultan Nazarbayev to continue his mediation efforts in crisis settlement.