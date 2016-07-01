EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:44, 01 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Poroshenko congratulates Nazarbayev on Kazakhstan's membership in UNSC in 2017-2018

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has congratulated his Kazakhstani counterpart President Nursultan Nazarbayev on election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2017-2018 during a telephone conversation today.

    According to the Akorda's press service, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Ukraine discussed the pressing issues and prospects of bilateral cooperation, having agreed to hold the session of the Kazakhstani-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation this year.

    Poroshenko extended invitation to the Kazakh President to visit Ukraine with a state visit.

    They also exchanged views on the current situation in southeastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian President asked Nursultan Nazarbayev to continue his mediation efforts in crisis settlement.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Ukraine President of Kazakhstan UN Security Council News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!